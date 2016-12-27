GIANT/MARTIN’S recalls Southeastern Mills Biscuit Mix

CARLISLE, Pa. (WRIC) – Following a recall by Southeastern Mills, Inc., GIANT Food Stores, LLC and MARTIN’S Food Markets announced it has removed from sale Southeastern Mills Easy Drop Cheddar Garlic Biscuit Mix due to potential Salmonella contamination.

GIANT/MARTIN’S has received no reports of illnesses to date.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. Salmonella infections can be life-threatening, especially to those with weak immune systems, such as infants, the elderly and persons with HIV infection or undergoing chemotherapy. The most common manifestations of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within eight to 72 hours. Additional symptoms may be chills, headache, nausea and vomiting that can last up to seven days.

Customers who have purchased this product should discard any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to GIANT/MARTIN’S for a full refund.

Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call Southeastern Mills at 1-800-334-4468. In addition customers may call GIANT/MARTIN’S Customer Service at 1-888-814-4268 for more information. Customers can also visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

