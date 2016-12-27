Chesterfield County Raceway store robbed by two men at gunpoint

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for two men who robbed a Chesterfield Raceway store Monday night.

The store, located in the 5600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, was robbed at about 9:18 p.m., police say.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police said the suspects entered the business, displayed firearms and demanded money. The suspects fled the area on foot taking with them an undisclosed amount of money.

The first suspect is described by police as a black male, approximately 6′, with a medium build. He was wearing a purple hoodie, blue jean pants, a ski mask covering his face, and black boots.

The second suspect is described by police as a black male, approximately 6′, medium build, wearing a dark jacket, blue jean pants, and a ski mask covering the face.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or www.crimesolvers.net.5600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway

