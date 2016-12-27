11-year-old girl dies in South Carolina hunting accident

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – An 11-year-old girl died after a hunting accident in Georgetown County Monday morning.

Tuesday afternoon, Georgetown County Deputy Coroner Paulette Radcliffe identified the victim as Anna Grace Cook from Andrews, South Carolina. According to Radcliffe, the cause of death was massive head trauma due to gunshot wound.

Captain Robert McCullough with the SC Department of Natural Resources says officials received the call around noon Monday about a fatal incident that happened at Mount Pleasant Plantation, a rural area of Georgetown County.

McCullough says the child was the only person involved in the incident and the SC DNR is unable to release any more details at this time.

According to the Georgetown Coroner’s Office, an autopsy was performed Tuesday morning and the accident is still being investigated by the SC Department of Natural Resources.

