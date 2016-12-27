1 person killed, another rushed to hospital after 2 cars collide on Route 288

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is killed and another is rushed to the hospital after two cars collide on Route 288 in Chesterfield early Tuesday morning.

State Police tell 8News that at 12:50 a.m., a vehicle was going south on Route 288 when the driver lost control, crossed the median and hit another car traveling northbound on Route 288.

One of the drivers died and the other was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

All lanes were shut down for hours for the investigation but have since reopened.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com