Woman shot at South Carolina gun range, taken to hospital

Anderson Co., S.C. (WSPA) – One woman has been taken to the hospital after being shot in the face at the Skip J. Shooting Range on Murphy Rd. in Anderson Monday afternoon, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department.

The owner of Skip J Shooting Range says that this was an accidental shooting and the first one since they have been operation for 24 years.

We will give updates when more information becomes available.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.