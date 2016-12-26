Richmond Police investigating armed robbery near VCU campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Monday morning near VCU’s campus.

Authorities said the robbery took place in the 900 block of Catherine Street at 5:10 a.m.

The suspect approached the victim displaying a black handgun — taking the victim’s personal items, according to police. The suspect fled south from the area and there were no reported injuries.

The suspect is described by police as a black male, 25-30 years of age, 5’10-6’ tall, 150-180 pounds, slim build, wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Police said it can be assumed that conditions continue to exist that may pose a threat to members and guests of the community.

Police have increased patrols in this area. Richmond Police are leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

