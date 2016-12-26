Missing NJ woman and her great-granddaughter last seen near Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are searching for a missing woman and her great grandchild last seen on Christmas Eve.

The two are from New Jersey but could be in Virginia, according to police.

Authorities say Barbara Briley and 5-year-old La Myar Briley were headed to Morven, North Carolina from New Jersey, but were last seen about 30 minutes north of Richmond.

Police say Briley stopped at an Exxon gas station in Ruther Glen around 530 p.m. on Christmas Eve. She told someone she was lost and was trying to put an address in her GPS, according to police.

They have not been heard from since.

Anson County Police said she was driving a 2014 silver Toyota rav4 with a New Jersey license plate of C80ELS.

Briley was last seen wearing a black coat with blue jeans and gold wire rim glasses

Her great-granddaughter La Myar Briley was wearing gray sweat pants and a gray camo hoodie.

If you have any information, call police.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.