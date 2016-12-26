Man arrested after dog bites officer in groin

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is arrested after his pitbull bites a Dayton police officer.

Police were called to a home in the 1600 block of Speice Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Saturday on reports of domestic violence.

According to police reports, two officers approached the residence and when they knocked on the door a dog started barking inside. A man answered and was asked to “put his dog away”.

The report states the man held the screen door open and the dog immediately lunged at one of the officers, biting him in the groin.

The officer pulled out his gun and fired six rounds at the dog. The dog ran off to the back of the house where it later died.

The officer suffered a small bite wound but denied medical attention.

Victor Turner was arrested and charged with felonious assault and control of dogs.

He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail.

Turner has a history of letting his dog loose. The report states that the dog charged at an officer responding to an incident at the same address last month.

