Man allegedly kills wife, critically injures OSP trooper

KING CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon State Police trooper was critically injured in a shootout Sunday with a suspect who allegedly killed his wife shortly before.

The incident began when police were called to the 11900 block of SW King James Place on reports of shots fired. Officers who arrived on the scene reportedly found a woman’s body, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

A suspect identified by police as 30-year-old James Tylka was seen driving away and a chase ensued. It ended with an exchange of gunfire off Hwy 99W.

OSP Trooper Nic Cederberg, 32, was shot multiple times and was taken to Oregon Health & Science University with life-threatening injuries. He reportedly underwent surgery Monday morning and is currently listed in critical condition.

Cederberg is a US Army veteran who has been with OSP for 7 years.

Family members identified the woman killed on SW King James Place was 24-year-old Kate Armand. She was married to Tylka and the couple had a daughter together.

BREAKING: Family members confirm deceased victim is Kate Armand, married to dead suspect, James Tylka. They have a daughter together. #OIS pic.twitter.com/yg2kQBYNhy — Eileen Park (@EileenParkTV) December 26, 2016

A neighbor told KOIN 6 News Tylka had been living with his parents for the last few months. Armand’s family said she and Tylka were going through a divorce.

“He wasn’t too friendly, he’d walk by and didn’t say anything,” Loren Mitchell said. “He had a very noisy muffler on his car and it was driving the whole neighborhood nuts.”

Tylka was a cadet member for Beaverton Police Dept. from 2004-2006.

Court records show he was married once before and had a child with his ex-wife. They reportedly had years of disputes over custody and child support payments.

The woman filed for immediate temporary custody of their child in September, saying the boy was in danger of potential abuse. The woman said Tylka spoke about suicide in September 2015, drawing a call to police, before leaving town for 4 months.

She wrote that they agreed to joint custody in May 2016 but he had been acting irrational, impulsive and aggressive, constantly pressuring the boy for updates about what she is doing at home.

The woman wrote that the boy was crying when she picked him up September 5. The boy, she said, told her that Tylka yelled at him and a grandmother.

“I asked him what he meant. (The boy) stated: ‘If I don’t tell daddy what you do he yells at me and sends me to the corner. I told him no and he yells until I tell him.’”

A judge denied the request for immediate temporary custody.

Earlier this month, an auto dealer filed a small claim against Tylka, saying he owes $450 for a down payment of a vehicle.

