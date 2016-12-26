Local cancer survivor sings at VCU Massey Cancer Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It was a special day at the VCU Massey Cancer Center Monday.

Local singer Danielle Eljor, who beat stage three lymphoma, stopped by the bone marrow transplant unit to sing to cancer patients.

“Everyone has been so sweet and so great. I know a lot of people don’t feel very well right now so the fact that they’re even letting me into their rooms and sing for them is amazing especially the day after Christmas,” Eljor said.

Eljor is now cancer free.

