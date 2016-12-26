Five babies born Christmas Day at Henrico Hospital

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — For some families, their Christmas present didn’t come wrapped in a bow, but instead in a blanket.

At Henrico Doctors Hospital, five babies were born Christmas Day.

Each newborn was given a red and white knit hat and a stocking blanket.

One new mother said this wasn’t just special for her and the father, but also her son, who thinks his baby sister was a gift just for him.

“When I FaceTimed him and he saw her, he just started screaming around the house saying ‘My sister is here,'” said new mother Sonyante Montgomery.

The hospital said on average there are anywhere from 20 to 30 babies born every day.

