Cowboys help Redskins with win over Lions

ARLINGTON, Tex. (WRIC) — The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Detroit Lions 42-21 Monday night at AT&T Stadium and helped out their NFC East arch-rival in the process.

The Lions (9-6) had a chance to clinch a playoff spot with a win Monday, but among the teams hoping for a Lions loss were the Washington Redskins (8-6-1). The loss ensures that the winner of the Lions-Packers game Sunday will win the NFC North and make the playoffs with a 10-6 record. The loser will finish with a record of 9-7, which will put either Green Bay (9-6) or Detroit either a half game in front of or a half game behind Washington. Barring a tie between Green Bay and Detreoit, if the Redskins beat the New York Giants (10-5) Sunday at FedEx Field, Washington will be the sixth and final NFC team in the playoffs and face either the Atlanta Falcons (10-5), the Seattle Seahawks (9-5-1) or the 10-6 NFC North Champion to be determined.

A Redskins win and a tie between Detroit and Green Bay leaves all three teams with 9-6-1 records. In that case, the NFC North Champion would be determined by a head-to-head tie breaker. The title would go to Green Bay, because the Packers beat Detroit in their first game of the season. The Redskins would then lose a head-to-head tiebreaker to the Lions because Detroit defeated Washington 20-17 in October. In that scenario, Detroit is the sixth seed and the Redskins are on the outside looking in.

A Redskins loss Sunday would mean a final record of 8-7-1 for Washington, which would be worse than the NFC North loser and possibly the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) who close the season at home against the Carolina Panthers (6-9). In that scenario, either the Buccaneers or the NFC North loser would be the final team in the playoffs, depending on multiple tiebreaker scenarios.

The Cowboys (13-2) will be the NFC’s number one seed and will have home field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs regardless of the outcome of their season finale in Philadelphia Sunday.