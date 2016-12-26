Chimney fire sparks in Richmond one-story home

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond firefighters battled a chimney fire early Monday morning in Richmond.

The fire happened at a one-story home at 819 Newkirk Drive just after 3:30 a.m.

Officials say no one was injured and the fire was put out.

Firefighters say chimney fires are common this time of year, so make sure your chimney is clean and never leave a fire unattended.

