Local freshmen making an impact for Spiders

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The nonconference portion of the Richmond Spiders’ schedule did not go as planned. The Spiders lost at Oral Roberts and stand at 6-6 heading into Atlantic Ten play.

One bright spot has been the play of two freshmen who were stars in the area long before they hit the floor at the Robins Center. Henrico grad De’Monte Buckingham and St. Christopher’s alumnus Nick Sherod have been playing big minutes for U of R this season. Buckingham made his first career start in a 20-point win at James Madison, and Sherod scored 14 points in that game, which was a career high.

The two young stars have played AAU ball together for years, and made up two-thirds of the area’s top recruits for 2015’s signing class. They are enjoying playing together again and hope to improve themselves along with the Spiders as the team begins conference play.