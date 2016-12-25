Grocery store employee pays customer’s bill

For so many, the holidays offer a chance to give back and help others. That’s exactly what happened Wednesday at a Tampa Bay area grocery store.

When a customer’s credit card was declined, a complete stranger swiped his own plastic.

While in the checkout lane, Lisa Rose witnessed what some would call a Christmas miracle. Another female customer had a cart full of pies – but couldn’t pay because her credit cards were all declined.

Allan Rochez was behind the cash register. “I didn’t really feel bad at first, because you know … it’s like not that big of a deal,” Rochez said.

But when the customer started to break down, the employee’s heart melted. “She said … ‘Life sucks. It’s not worth living,’ and stuff like that and I’m like, ‘Whoa,’” he recalled.

That’s when this four-month employee of the grocery store took out his own plastic and paid for her $22 purchase.

Rose couldn’t help but overhear the woman’s stunned reaction. “She’s like, ‘Why are you doing this?’ And he says, ‘Well, Jesus died for us so that we can show selfless love for others,’” Rose explained.

The Christmas spirit didn’t stop there. Rose was compelled to chip in. “Well, I waited till the lady left and I gave him $1-. Anyone can do something kind for other people,” she said.

It’s a message already instilled in her daughter Marlie. “I’ve just learned that you can like be kind to one another whenever you need to, and it doesn’t matter if you’re young,” Rose said.

