COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield and Colonial Heights firefighters responded to a fire Sunday evening.

We’re told that one firefighter suffered a knee injury during the blaze. No one else was hurt.

The cause of the fire is believed to be cooking related.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.