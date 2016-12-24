Santa left a stocking full of movies at the theaters this Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This week at the box office: “Passengers” stars Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt as astronauts on a 120-year journey to another planet. Their cryogenic chambers fail, waking them up 90 years early. They must figure out why that happened as the massive ship continues to steam through space. The Sci-Fi thriller co-stars Laurence Fishburne. It’s rated PG-13.

“Assassin’s Creed” is based on the best-selling video game. Michael Fassbender stars as the modern-day killer who is able to relive his ancestors experiences in 15th century Spain. They give him the skills he needs to take on the powerful and dangerous Templar society here in modern day times. The action thriller co-stars Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons. It’s rated PG-13.

“Sing” is the animated story of critters that all come together to find out who is the best singer among them. They are trying to save a beloved theater that is about to be torn down. The animated comedy features the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Whiterspoon, and Jennifer Hudson. It’s rated PG.

“Jackie” features Natalie Portman playing Jackie Kennedy. The drama gives moviegoers an inside look at what was happening behind the scenes after JFK’s assassination in 1963. The film co-stars Peter Saarsgard and Billy Crudup, it’s rated R.

“Why Him?” stars Bryan Cranston as a dad who is facing his worst nightmare. His daughter is dating a bizarre internet billionaire, played by James Franco. They get into a battle of one-upsmanship. The comedy costars Megan Mullaly and Cedric the Entertainer, it’s rated R.

Based on the popular play, “Fences” stars Denzel Washington and Viola Davis as a couple struggling to keep it all together in 1957 Pittsburgh. He’s a former baseball player and convict turned garbage man who is trying to keep his son, who is showing some promise as an athlete, from having his heart crushed by a sport he loves. Washington also directed the drama. It’s rated PG-13.

“Lion” is the story of a little-lost boy who finally finds his way home. After getting lost on a train in India, the young boy is adopted by an Australian couple. Decades later he returns to his native country in search of his family. The drama stars Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman. It’s rated PG-13.

