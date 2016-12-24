Richmond man walks the streets helping the homeless on Christmas Eve

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — A man in Richmond spent Christmas Eve trying to make things a little easier for the city’s homeless.

Walter Jackson could have spent his time at a party or with family and friends but instead, he walked many blocks helping Richmond’s homeless for the second year in a row.

“When I first did it I was at the Seven Eleven across from the Richmond Police Department and I saw a man digging in the trash can and it hurt me to my heart,” said Jackson.

The trunk of Jackson’s car overflowed with things that someone living on the streets might need. Jackson handed out food, clothing and bags among other things.

“I had to show them that there is still love out here and there are still people that need your help and it takes people like us to come out here and do charity things like this,” Jackson said.

Jackson said for him it was about being a man of his word.

Turning his life around makes him want to do what he can to perhaps help someone else do the same.

“I was incarcerated in 2013. When I came home I made a promise to my family and my friends that I was going to turn my life around and do a 360,” he said.

“We can’t rely on other people to fix our problems. We have to fix our problems ourselves in our communities,” Jackson added.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.