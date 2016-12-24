Richmond holds 10th annual Christmas for Kids Parade

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It was an early delivery today for families in Richmond as the 10th annual Christmas for Kids Parade took place.

This wasn’t your typical parade, however. This was a parade of cars where the families picked up gifts for kids who may not otherwise have had toys.

Founder Ricky Johnson says despite the rain he wanted to make sure families would have a Merry Christmas.

