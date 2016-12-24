Petersburg cops surprise kids in need with Christmas gifts

PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC) — Petersburg Police surprised families in need with Christmas gifts and winter coats Saturday. Families at the American Inn received a personal visit from Santa in uniform with gifts for every child.

“When they first showed up to the office my first initial reaction was okay what is going on what happened? Who are you all looking for? Once they told me what was going on I thought it was an awesome thing really,” American Inn Manager Dauron Pierce said. It really is especially for the kids.”

Santa knocked on several doors at the hotel surprising children.

“I actually just got off from work and I was going to sleep when they knocked on the door. My daughter has only seen Santa once at the mall,” said Kenyon Green.

Children took back candy canes and any toy of their choice.

Three boys received toy sports cars.

“To come around and give gifts and Christmas presents to the kids gives them something to look forward to other than police always being a bad thing. It shows them that it is a good thing right now,” said Pierce.

