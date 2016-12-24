Pedestrian struck, killed in crash

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night (December 23) on School Bus Road in Louisa County. The crash occurred at 11:05 p.m., on School Bus Road, 2/10 mile north of Route 33.

According to police, a 2001 Honda Accord was traveling north on School Bus Road when it rounded a curve and struck the male pedestrian that was in the middle of the road.

The pedestrian, Daniel O. Jackson, 37 of Louisa County, Va., died at the scene.

There are no charges in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.