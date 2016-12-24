House fire breaks out in Northeast area of Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico emergency communications officers received 911 calls for a house fire in the 2900 block of Muncie Road near the intersection of North Laburnum Avenue and Harvie Road Saturday.

The first personnel arrived in approximately six minutes to find a tri-level home with flames coming from an upstairs window and smoke coming from the eaves at the roof level.

In order to limit the damage of the fire and to also keep it from spreading to the attic, hose lines were immediately sent to the second floor. At the same time, ladders were placed to windows in case firefighters or civilians needed to immediately escape. Through their aggressive actions, the fire was contained to the area of origin.

Firefighters searched the house and discovered no one was inside. The incident was placed under control in 25 minutes.

One person was evaluated on scene for minor injuries but did not require transportation to the hospital.

The fire was determined to have started in an upstairs bedroom but the cause remains under investigation.

One adult occupant was displaced but did not require the assistance of the Red Cross.

