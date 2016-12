CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were taken to an area hospital after a house fire in Chester that broke out at 3 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the Spruce Avenue fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

