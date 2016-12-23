UR’s Grant Golden recovering after cardiac ablation operation

The following comes from a University of Richmond press release

UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond men’s basketball freshman Grant Golden is recovering nicely after undergoing a cardiac ablation operation on Wednesday at Chippenham hospital.

The ablation procedure on his heart aimed to correct the cause of Saturday’s incident during the game against Texas Tech.

Golden was discharged from the hospital on Thursday and will travel home for the holiday break and will not go with the team to Oral Roberts.

He will return to campus with the rest of the team on December 28 and undergo further testing to monitor the results of his procedure. Doctors are optimistic that he will return to basketball activity, although there is currently no timeline.