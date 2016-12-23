Shop with a Cop: Petersburg officers buy Christmas toys for underprivileged kids

PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is making Christmas merrier for kids in need this year.

For the third year in a row, officers have taken children identified by Social Services shopping for Christmas.

Police escorted eight children into the Walmart in Petersburg Friday to purchase and take home whatever their little hearts desired.

“We want our youth to know that we are good people and we want them to have a Christmas that they might not have otherwise,” Lt. Chris Walker said.

Lisa Johnson was there helping her granddaughter.

“Her mom works and she has low income and a lot of bills,” Johnson explained. “This really does help. It touches the heart for real. It really does,” said Lisa Johnson.

More than $2,000 in donations from local businesses helped the Petersburg Police Department fund the program.

“We are all about local community involvement. This is a great way for us to show our thanks and appreciation not only to the police officers but to the members of our community,” said Benjamin Bruce of Peoples Advantage Federal Credit Union.

The Eagles Club is also a sponsor of “Shop with a Cop.”

The Petersburg Police Department will also be distributing toys and clothes in the community Saturday to children in need.

