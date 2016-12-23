Inmate who escaped from Southside Regional Jail found

UPDATE: The inmate was found shortly after midnight.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Authorities in Greensville County are looking for an inmate who escaped from the Southside Regional Jail Friday evening.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department, 50-year-old Billy Dillion forced his way through a walk-in gate while taking out trash. He was seen heading east from the jail.

Dillion was last seen wearing a green jumpsuit with Southside Regional Jail written on the back in white letters and orange shoes.

Anyone who comes into contact with Dillion should use caution and call 911 or the Greenville County sheriff’s 434-348 4200.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.