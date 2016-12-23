Richmond restaurant included in 100 best American restaurant list

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several Virginia Restaurants, including one from Richmond, made Opentable.com’s list of 100 Best Restaurants for Foodies in America.

Open Table diners voted seven Virginia restaurants to the list.

L’Opossum in Richmond’s Oregon Hill made the top 100.

Fat Canary in Williamsburg and The Goodstone Inn and Estate Restaurant in Middleburg also made the list.

