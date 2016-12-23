Police investigating after juvenile shot in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are investigating after a juvenile male was shot in the 1000 block of Decatur Street Friday afternoon.

After being shot, police say the juvenile victim ran into a barbershop on Hull Street Road shortly after 1 p.m. He was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers (804) 780-1000.

