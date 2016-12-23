1 burned, 7 displaced following Chesterfield County kitchen fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A family of seven has been displaced after their home in the 6400 block of Old Zion Hill Road in Chesterfield County caught fire Friday afternoon.

The fire resulted from an incident in the house’s kitchen. Officials say one person was transported to the hospital with burns.

In total, seven people — two adults and five children — have been displaced.

Fire officials say they got the call at about 1:06 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.