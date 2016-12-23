Nonprofit provides gifts for underprivileged parents to give children on Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local group is making sure underprivileged families have something under the tree for their children on Christmas morning.

At Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church Friday night, organizers called parents one by one to pick up gifts for their kids. The nonprofit group D.E.O.N. Intervention worked with sponsors to collect more than 100 toys, games and other presents.



“I want them to wake up on Christmas day and just be oh so happy because they have something under the tree,” coordinator Lynette Goode told 8News.

This marks the third year the group has provided gifts for children at Christmas. Next year, Goode said she wants to expand the group’s outreach to the elderly.

