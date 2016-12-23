Millions of Americans flying for the holidays

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Millions of Americans will be flying for the holidays over the weekend.

8News anchor Jonathan Costen is standing by with what you need to know if you are planning to fight the crowd this week.

Over 42 million Americans will hit the skies for the holidays. That is about 2 million passengers per day.

To keep up with the crowd, airlines will add 99,000 additional seats per day this holiday season.

Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and Charlotte are expected to be the busiest airports, so be prepared if you have connecting flights in those locations, or if you will be travelling in the area.

