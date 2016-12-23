Man sent to hospital after being stabbed in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police rushed a man to the hospital early Friday morning after he was stabbed in Richmond’s south side.
It happened around 12:20 a.m. on the 1500 block of Lone Street.
When police arrived, they found the man suffering from a stab wound.
He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Richmond police tell us the stabbing stemmed from a domestic incident and that one person is in custody.
Click here to check on crime in your area.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.