Malta state TV: Hijackers with hand grenades threatening to blow up Libyan plane

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Malta airport says a Libyan plane has landed at the Mediterranean island and that there appear to be two hijackers on board.

Malta state TV is reporting that the hijackers may have hand grenades and are threatening to blow up the aircraft.

Earlier Friday, Malta’s prime minister, Joseph Muscat, said in a tweet that there was a “potential hijack situation” involving an internal Libyan flight that was diverted to Malta and that emergency operations are underway at the airport.

Informed of potential hijack situation of a #Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by -JM — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) December 23, 2016

Airport officials said the Afriqiyah Airways A320 flight has 118 passengers on board.

