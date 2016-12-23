Libyan plane hijackers surrender in Malta

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Malta’s prime minister, Joseph Muscat, says the hijacking of a Libyan plane is over after the hijackers gave themselves up.

In a series of tweets, he said the hijackers left the airplane along with its final crew members after earlier freeing all the passengers from a flight that was diverted to his country.

The hijackers, he said, “surrendered,” and have been “searched and taken in custody.”

The hijackers diverted a Libyan plane carrying 118 people to the Mediterranean island of Malta on Friday and threatened to blow it up with hand grenades, officials said. Tense negotiations ensued and within a few hours many of the passengers were allowed to leave the plane, the prime minister said.

The hijacked Airbus A320 flight, operated by Afriqiyah Airways, was traveling from the Libyan oasis city of Sabha to Tripoli when it was diverted to Malta.

Malta state television TVM said the two hijackers on board had hand grenades and had threatened to explode them.

Emergency teams were immediately dispatched to the site of what the Malta airport agency called an “unlawful interference” on the airport tarmac. All flights into Malta International Airport were diverted.

Malta’s National Security Committee was coordinating the hostage operation, a government statement said, and a negotiating team was on site.

It was not clear why the plane was hijacked or what the demands of the hijackers were.

Serraj al-Fitouri also told Dubai-based Al-Arabiya TV that one Libyan lawmaker was among the list of passengers. It was unclear whether the lawmaker, identified as Abdel-Salam al-Marabet, was actually on the flight.

