Henrico High School football players read to younger students

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A group of Henrico High School football players are taking time to read to younger students.

It is all part of the Henrico’s Reading Warriors’ program.

It organizes athletes to go to feeder schools and read to students.

Last week, about 20 football players, dressed in their jerseys, read to all the classes at Ratcliffe Elementary School.

