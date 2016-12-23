Glen Allen girl’s blanket drive is Positively Richmond

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WRIC) — Gretchen Gregor and her Aunt Stephanie Stewart are busy counting.

“Sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-seven,” Gregor thumbs through each blanket stacked on the family’s dining room table.

Along with counting blankets, Gregor is counting her blessings.

“You shouldn’t always think about yourself,” says the 11-year-old. “I just hate to see people struggle and want to help them as much as I can.”

Gregor has turned personal health challenges into a determination to offer support wherever she can.

Over the years, the current Holman Middle School student raised money for endangered wolves through the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center and a Florida girl battling cancer.

Now for the holidays, she has taken on perhaps her most ambitious effort yet.

“I put that on my Christmas list,” she explains. “To help with the homeless.”

Gregor has been collecting blankets in a bin outside her home and spots around town, including A Dog’s & Cat’s World grooming salon and the Magellan Foundation, a charitable organization of Magellan Health.

“Most homeless people wake up on Christmas without any presents cause they don’t have the money, so I was thinking, ‘Well, you should help out.’ That’s what I was thinking.”

Gregor is sharing the warmth with Richmond’s HomeAgain shelter.

On Wednesday, December 21, she took a tour of the facility and delivered 250 blankets.

One by one, Gregor is giving homeless families a gift, and the experience has been one for herself.

“I’d like to say thank you to all the people who participated in this,” she says.

Gregor’s blanket drive was so successful and she had such a great time with it that she has decided to make it an ongoing project.

Donations can be dropped off at A Dog’s & Cat’s World, 1000 Three Chopt Road, Suite A off Old Cox Road.

Gregor has only one other Christmas wish; she would love to meet her favorite actress, Kathy Baker, who has starred in ‘Picket Fences’ and films including ’13 Going on 30′ and ‘Edward Scissorhands.’

