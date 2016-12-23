Georgia fines Shane Beamer $25K for role in Wake scandal

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia has fined assistant coach Shane Beamer $25,000 for accepting leaked game plan information two years ago while at Virginia Tech from a former Wake Forest assistant coach who has been fired from his job as a radio analyst.

In a statement issued by Georgia Thursday, Beamer said then-Wake Forest assistant Tommy Elrod called him the night before the game in 2014 with “a few plays that he said Wake Forest might run.”

Beamer – the son of retired Hokies coach Frank Beamer – says he did not share the plays with anyone and didn’t the information in the game, won 6-3 by the Demon Deacons in double overtime.

The younger Beamer says he “made a serious mistake in judgment by accepting the information and failing to notify” Virginia Tech officials.