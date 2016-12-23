Deputies join in on clever ruse to deliver Marine home for holidays

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida couple got an incredible Christmas gift when the Sheriff’s Office asked them to identity a “lost man who said he lived in their home.”

In a video posted by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, deputies wake up Private First Class Logan Seymour’s mother and stepfather and ask them to come outside to identify the man.

Seymour is a Marine stationed at 29 Palms in California and was advised by his command he would not be able to travel home for Christmas.

Thankfully, the orders changed.

Seymour had not been home to see his family in almost a year.

The sheriff’s office said they “humbly and proudly provided PFC Seymour an escort to his home with all the lights going” to deliver a little ruse to his family, though it was “a little too early.”

“No better holiday gift than that,” a deputy says in the video.

“No better Christmas gift around.”

