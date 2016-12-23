Brooks scores 15, sparks 17-2 run, VCU tops La Monroe 78-65

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Doug Brooks made 5 of 6 3-pointers and ignited a game-winning 17-2 run midway through the second half and Virginia Commonwealth rallied to defeat Louisiana Monroe 78-65 on Thursday night.

With VCU down 46-42 with 13:12 to play, Brooks hit a 3 and grabbed an offensive rebound and fed Moe Allie-Cox for a layup to put the Rams ahead. Brooks hit another trey, Cox added two free throws and then Brookes fed JeQuan Lewis to make it 54-46.

The Warhawks stopped the run with a pair from the line but Brooks followed with a steal and assist to Samir Doughty and a 3-pointer, making it 59-48 at 9:01.

Allie-Cox finished with 16 points, half from a perfect night at the foul line, and Lewis had 14 for the Rams (9-3). Brooks finished with a career-high six assists and four steals, three during the run.

Jordan Harris and Sam McDaniel, who also had 10 rebounds, scored 15 each for the Warhawks (5-7).