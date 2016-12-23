Adopt a furry friend: Munchkin

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Munchkin is a 22-pound 4 1/2-year-old kitty who turned up at the Richmond SPCA from the Henrico Animal Control a week ago.

He’s very easy going and craves attention: quick to purr whenever he makes a new friend.

Muchkin is eager to have a home of his own for the holidays, and the Richmond SPCA is reducing the adoption fee for Munchkin and all adult cats by 50 percent this week. Take advantage of the offer before the end of December.

Munchkin is neutered.

This weekend, the SPCA will be open from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and be closed on Christmas.

