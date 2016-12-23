Family home of over 50 years in Powhatan County destroyed in fire

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deborah Berry fought back tears as she looked at what’s left of the home that’s been in her family for more than fifty years.

“We grew up here. I came from a family of 12,” she told 8News. “Ten boys and two girls and it’s like losing a part of your family.”

Berry says two of her brothers were currently living in the house, although only one was home when it caught fire Friday morning. She said her brother tried to use one of the outlets, which caused a spark and was followed by fast moving flames.

While the fire destroyed the home, her brother was able to escape.

“I just thank God that it turned out the way it did because it could have been worse,” Berry said.

But she says her family is still grieving as she remembers the good times and Christmases spent at the house.

“It was fun here,” she recalled. “This is home. No matter where else we moved to this has always been the home. It makes it awful right at Christmas like this.”

While the family works on picking up the pieces, Berry says they’re holding out hope for the future.

“Hopefully we can rebuild,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross, as well as several members of the community, have already extended helping hand. Berry said her family is grateful for the support.

“On behalf of the whole family, we appreciate everything that people are doing,” said Berry.

If you would like to help the family you can contact Red Cross at 804-780-2250 and give them your contact information. They will reach out to the family on your behalf to get in touch with you.

A viewer named Rose Bonton who was passing by this morning when the fire was burning sent photos of the blaze:

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

