Woman charged with stabbing husband to death in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police have arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a man in the county’s east end.

Police arrested Mara Flore Lewis and have charged her with the murder of her husband, Fred Lewis III.

The investigation began after police received a call around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. They responded to a scene in the 2200 block of Carlisle Avenue where they found Fred Lewis suffering from stab wounds.

Police said that Fred was taken to the VCU Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said that the homicide is the result of a domestic dispute between the couple.

If you have any information about this or any other crimes taking place in the Richmond area contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

