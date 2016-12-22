Walmart pulls some Black Lives Matter merchandise from shelves

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Walmart has agreed to pull certain “Black Lives Matter” merchandise from its website after a complaint from the fraternal order of police.

The t-shirts and sweatshirts for sale read “bulletproof.” The fraternal order for police said that the phrase “could invite violence.”

A Walmart spokesman said they will continue to sell other Black Lives Matter, Blue Lives Matter and All Lives Matter merchandise.

