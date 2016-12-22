Virginia Tech signs research agreement with Facebook

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Tech has been named one of 17 schools that have signed a research agreement with Facebook to work together on technology projects.

The agreement will make it possible for the company to start working with university researchers within weeks instead of the typical nine to 12 months that is typically required.

The college announced a similar partnership with Lockheed Martin in November.

