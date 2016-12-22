VDOT installing fencing to cut down on deer along I-64

RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is working to reduce the number of accidents between cars and deer on Interstate 64.

Research shows fencing will be necessary along parts of the interstate to cut down on the number of deer walking into the roadway.

The fencing would also guide wildlife to safer areas for crossing.

At the moment, crews are installing fencing along I-64 near mile marker 114 in Ivy. In the Spring, VDOT will put fencing at Mechums River.

