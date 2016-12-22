USGS confirms 2.2 magnitude earthquake in Central Va.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — According to the USGS, there was a magnitude 2.2 earthquake in Central Virginia this morning.

The earthquake could be felt in Goochland, Cuckoo and Hanover County, but the epicenter was determined to be in Hanover between Beaverdam and Montpelier.

Residents are reporting hearing a loud boom and shaking, but so far no damage has been reported.

Hanover County Police confirmed that no injuries or damage have yet been reported.

In 2011, a magnitude 5.8 earthquake shook the Richmond area, but that earthquake had its epicenter in Louisa County. It is not clear at this time whether the two earthquakes are related.

To check the latest information about this earthquake, check the USGS website, here.

