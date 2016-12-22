Suspect who attacked business owner during armed robbery sought in Dinwiddie County

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

The robbery occurred at roughly 6:30 a.m. at JB’s Grocery Store in the 12000 block of Cox Road in the Poole Siding area of Dinwiddie County.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect enter the store and attack the owner as he opened for business. Investigators say the business owner suffered minor injuries during the incident and the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The male suspect, who was wearing a stocking mask during the robbery, is approximately 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds. Investigators say he fled the store on food.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office or Petersburg Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

