RPD: 2 arrested in connection with Ambrose Street homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A pair of Richmond men have been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide and aggravated assault shooting that took place last Sunday in the city’s Bellemeade neighborhood.

Daquan K. Tucker, 21, of the 2300 block of Ambrose Street, was arrested today by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in North Carolina. Wali F. Jones, 25, of the 1400 block of Lynhaven Avenue, was taken into custody yesterday by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force in Richmond.

Tucker is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. on December 18. Police were called to the 1500 block of Bowen Street and the 2300 block of Oakland Place for separate reports of a person shot at those locations.

Officers responding to the call on Bowen Street arrived to find an unconscious adult male, who was later identified as 21-year-old Lakim L. Booker of the 2200 block of Joplin Avenue, inside a vehicle. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second male victim was located a few blocks away on Oakland Place. He was also suffering an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

