Richmond Police need help identifying burglary suspect

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are looking for the suspect involved in a series of three burglaries taking place in the last month.

All three incidents occurred at businesses located on Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond.

The Beautiful Beauty Supply Store was robbed twice and the Coin Laundry was robbed once.

All three incidents occurred in the early morning.

Police ask that anyone who recognizes this suspect call police.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.