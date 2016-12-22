Passengers removed from flight after reportedly harassing Ivanka Trump and family

NEW YORK (WCMH) — An airline booted a passenger off a flight from New York after he reportedly harassed Ivanka Trump.

Trump was on the JetBlue flight with her husband Jared Kushner and children.

New York University professor Mark Lasner tweeted that his husband was “chasing (Jared and Ivanka) down to harass them.” His tweets have since been deleted.

Lasner said in another post that his husband “expressed displeasure in a calm tone” about Trump and Kushner’s presence on their flight. “JetBlue staff overheard, and they kicked us off the plane,” Lasner said.

He shared a photo that appears to show Trump in her seat.

A passenger on the flight told TMZ a man (believed to be Lasner’s husband) yelled that Trump’s father “is ruining the country” and asked why Trump and her family were on his flight. Trump reportedly tried to distract her children with crayons.

JetBlue just released a statement, saying, “The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly. If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight. Our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight.”

